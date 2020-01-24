Home invasion, sexual assault arrest

On Saturday, January 11, 2020 troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post arrested 39-year-old Blake William Bell of Fife Lake following a lengthy investigation of an alleged home invasion and sexual assault.

Bell allegedly entered the home of a woman he knew in July of 2018 and sexually assaulted her during the night.

Bell was arraigned at the 87B District Court in Kalkaska on Monday, January 13, 2020 on two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree and one count of First-Degree Home Invasion. Bell was later released after posting a $250,000.00 bond.