Home invasion arrest

A Trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post was dispatched to a home invasion complaint at a residence on Townline Road in Garfield Township in April 2019. An investigation led to the arrest of a Traverse City man.

The homeowner stated she noticed shoe scuff marks on the exterior of the home by the kitchen window. Several items were stolen including a pair of Air Jordan shoes, a Sony PS4 gaming system, and a safe. Latent prints were obtained where the suspect accessed the home. The MSP Crime Lab made match on the fingerprints. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Tristen Grant Kalbfleisch of Traverse City. An arrest warrant was authorized and the MSP Fugitive Team arrested Kalbfleisch on March 5, 2020.

Kalbfleisch was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. He was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County for one count felony Home Invasion Second Degree; and he is also being charged as a habitual third offender. Kalbfleisch’s bond was set at $10,000 10% cash surety. His next court appearance is on March 25, 2020.