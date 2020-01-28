Historic Mackinac comes to MI classrooms

Just because the Mackinac State Historic Parks’ historic sites are closed for the season, it …

Just because the Mackinac State Historic Parks’ historic sites are closed for the season, it doesn’t mean that the rich history of the Mackinac area isn’t still available. The historical interpreters will just come to you.

Michigan’s early history comes to life right in the classroom!

Two historical interpreters will share stories of the Anishnaabek, French-Canadian, and British people who called northern Michigan home in the 18th century, and students will see how the fur trade shaped Michigan as we know it today.

Each program is a trip back in time, with ample opportunities to see, touch, and participate in history.

“While our museums and historic sites are closed for the winter, our interpreters go to schools across the entire state to engage students with Mackinac’s many rich stories,” said Craig Wilson, curator of history for Mackinac State Historic Parks. “Students experience Michigan’s early history, the fur trade, and the relationships between indigenous people and Euro-Americans. One classroom at a time, students learn the historical stories of Michigan that make our state great.”

Mackinac State Historic Parks’ education outreach programs are made possible, in part, by the generosity of Mackinac Associates, the friends group to MSHP.

More information about our education programs can be found online at mackinacparks.com/ education, by email at outreach@mackinacparks.com, or by calling 231-436-4100. Photos available upon request. A downloadable version of this release can be found here.

