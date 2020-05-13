Heroes Fund proposed for new Coronavirus relief

A provision based on U.S. Senator Gary Peters’ (MI) COVID-19 “Heroes Fund” proposal is part of the new Coronavirus legislation package announced today by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The measure would provide $190 billion in pandemic premium pay to reward and retain essential frontline workers.

“So many people in Michigan and across the country are working hard and performing essential duties to help our communities confront this pandemic, and they deserve extra compensation for their dedication and heroic sacrifice,” said Senator Peters. “I’m encouraged that the House has included a provision based on my ‘Heroes Fund’ proposal and will keep pushing to ensure our frontline workers receive the extra pay they deserve.”

The COVID-19 “Heroes Fund” provision included in the House bill would federally-fund the premium pay to help support frontline workers, including health care professionals, workers at grocery stores, food supply workers, home care workers, first responders, pharmacists, delivery and postal workers and other essential workers.

These workers would be eligible for a pay increase of $13 per hour from the start of the public health emergency until 60 days after it ends for a maximum of $10,000.