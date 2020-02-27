Help wanted with car larceny cases

Michigan State Police

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post are asking for the public’s help in solving several car larcenies that occurred in the Houghton Lake Heights area during the early morning hours of December 19, 2019.

The investigation has led troopers to believe a lone suspect from the Houghton Lake Heights Manor area was on foot opening vehicle doors that were unlocked. It is believed the suspect took personal items from these vehicles. Currently the suspect remains at large in the Houghton Lake Heights area, with troopers working the area to locate the suspect.

If you have any information regarding who may be responsible for these crimes, please contact the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101. Troopers want to remind citizens to always check their car doors to ensure they are always locked. Criminals seek out easy targets this time of year and will enter your vehicle if left unlocked.