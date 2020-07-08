Help MSP find missing Gaylord girl

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post needs your help finding a 15-year-old runaway from Gaylord.

Destini Rose Pelfrey is 5’2”, 120 pounds and has green eyes.

She wears glasses and currently has a flat top style haircut in a copper color, so her appearance is different than the photo.

She was last seen on July 6th at 10:30 p.m. in her Gaylord home.

She may be in the Elmira or Vanderbilt area with a male subject.

A person matching her description was reported seen walking in Vanderbilt on the evening of July 6th with a male subject.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts are asked to contact the Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.