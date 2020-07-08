Help ID Northern MI plant, animal, insect, amphibian species

2020 has been dubbed the Biodiversity Super Year, and people all around the world are …

2020 has been dubbed the Biodiversity Super Year, and people all around the world are working to protect biodiversity (diversity of life) of all forms.

Join in the fun with Little Traverse Conservancy and the University of Michigan Biological Station as we celebrate and participate with a week-long BioBlitz!

Help us identify the various plant, animal, insect, amphibian – all species that are found throughout our region.

Think of it as treasure hunting in the great outdoors, with the main goal to identify what we find while we are exploring a new place.

Has your bucket list included getting out to see some of our region’s nature preserves and reserves? This is a great excuse to do just that.

Join us! The self-paced BioBlitz will occur for one week only beginning this Saturday, July 11 and ending on July 17. To get participation details, visit www.landtrust.org/bioblitz. Call 231.347.0991 if you have any questions or want maps and more information about the preserves.

The Little Traverse Conservancy is your local land trust. Individuals, families, and businesses make annual donations to ensure that LTC can protect land and maintain trails throughout northern Michigan for your family now and for generations to come. Nature preserves and working forest reserves are open to you and can be found throughout the northern lower and eastern upper peninsulas of Michigan. LTC receives no government funding for its operations. In addition to offering voluntary land protection options for landowners, we reach thousands of children with environmental education programs each year. Nearly 100 miles of trails are available on dozens of the more than 200 nature preserves. A free nature preserve and trail app – LTC Explorer – is available for download. For more information, visit www.landtrust.org or call 231.347.0991.