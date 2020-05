Hearing on legislature vs. Michigan Governor

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 86

On Friday May 15 at 10 a.m., the Michigan Court of Claims will live stream …

On Friday May 15 at 10 a.m., the Michigan Court of Claims will live stream the hearing in #20-000079-MZ, MI House/MI Senate v Governor.

Watch here.

NOTE:

Watch for the red “live” button to appear on the page—to the left of the archived videos—once arguments are ready to begin.