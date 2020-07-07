Health news and events

PATIENT FITNESS CLASSES

Patient fitness classes resumed Monday July 6 at the John & Marnie Demmer Wellness Pavilion and Dialysis Center. To sign up for a fitness class, go to mclaren.org/northernclasses or call (800) 248-6777.

X-ray Appointments

To minimize the number of patients in the x-ray waiting room, McLaren will implement x-ray appointments in Cheboygan and Petoskey Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Walk-in general x-ray services are still available, but appointments are encouraged. Ask your physician to send an order for your x-ray to McLaren Northern Michigan. To schedule an appointment, call our Central Scheduling office at (231) 487-3100.

MEDICATION & MORE DROP-OFF

McLaren Petoskey Campus Administration Entrance July 15, from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Drop-offs will collect: medications (prescribed and over-the-counter), needles, cell phones, shoes, eyeglasses, and hearing aids. Masks are required to be worn when interacting with drop-off staff. Needles must be in a hard impermeable container.

COVID TESTING

McLaren Northern Michigan is offering COVID testing for community members who have a lab order from their primary care provider or specialist. This is not a walk-in service. The lab order will be received and patients will be called to schedule a testing time. More info at (231) 487-5060

FACEMASKS NEEDED

If you have cloth face masks to donate, call McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation at (231) 487-3500. The Foundation has received a donation of fabric for those who would like to make masks but do not have fabric. To receive 2 yards of fabric to make and donate homemade face masks, call the Foundation. Community members who are healthy, willing, and able to make and donate face masks are encouraged to use the CDC pattern.

McLaren Northern Michigan prefers cotton ties to elastic bands.