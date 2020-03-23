Health Dept. warns of potential covid-19 exposures

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan wants to make the public aware of an area that may have allowed for significant exposure and therefore making individual identification difficult.

Individuals who were present at Bennethum’s Northern Inn located at 3917 Old 27 South, Gaylord, on March 12 from 5-8 p.m. and March 14 from 8-10:30 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-monitor for 14 days from the date of potential exposure (either March 12th or March 14th).

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is conducting a case investigation and contact tracing and may also identify individuals who need to self-quarantine. These individuals will be contacted directly by the health department.

Self-Monitoring includes:

Monitoring for symptoms of a COVID-19 infection which include fever, cough, shortness of breath.

If you are self-monitoring and develop symptoms, you should call your primary care physician first. If you do not have a primary care physician, you can utilize the health department’s Public Health Information Line at 1-800-386-5959.

Per Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order issued today, Stay Home, Stay Safe, all individuals (other than those identified as essential workers) are required to limit outings to those that are essential in order to ensure the health of our entire communities. The governor’s executive order can be found here: https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90705-522626–,00.html.

We understand that the actions required by this executive order are difficult. We know that they can have powerful and impactful results in controlling the spread of this disease and urge all our residents comply with this order.