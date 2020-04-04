Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan COVID-19 update

On Saturday April 4, HDNM again urged residents to follow the executive order issued by Governor Whitmer to stay home except for trips to the store for food and medicine and for emergency medical attention.

In the event it becomes necessary to leave your home, guidance has shifted for individuals wearing masks.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the White House is formalizing new guidance for Americans wearing face coverings like homemade masks or bandanas but are urging everyone to ensure healthcare workers and first responders are prioritized when it comes to surgical and N95 masks.

Dr. Meyerson, Medical Director at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said, “As we learn more about COVID-19, guidance for people wearing masks to the grocery store or out in public has shifted. However, it’s extremely important to remember that even when wearing a mask, people should practice social distancing and continue regular, if not more frequent handwashing, as they may touch their faces more to adjust masks.”

Additionally, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an emergency order that sets fines at $1,000 for not complying with the executive orders banning gatherings or non-essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HDNM reported positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday in the following counties:

• Antrim – 4

• Charlevoix – 7

• Emmet – 10

• Otsego – 22

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in:

• Emmet – 2

Otsego – 1.

The State of Michigan has reported 14,225 cases and 540 deaths.