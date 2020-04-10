Health Dept. N. Michigan COVID-19 update

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is launching a COVID-19 data dashboard and will be extending the emergency public health order issued last weekend.

To align with Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-42, issued yesterday, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan has also re-issued our Public Health Emergency Order through April 30th, 2020 at 11:59 pm to ensure the safety of our residents and critical infrastructure workers. Please find the new Public Health Emergency Order 2020-2 on our website and replace all copies of 2020-1 with this updated document.

The COVID-19 data dashboard will present the most up to date information available regarding COVID-19 in our counties. The dashboard with local data can be found here on our website, and updated case counts in Michigan can be found by visiting the MDHHS website.

“Launching the dashboard can provide some insight into COVID-19 in our communities,” shared Health Department Medical Director, Dr. Josh Meyerson. “However, it’s important to remember that with a small number of cases and with some backlogs in getting testing results, the ‘trends’ that we are seeing locally are of limited value because they represent a small sample.”

The Emmet County Testing Facility for COVID-19 is closed today, Friday, April 10. On Monday, April 13 the facility will begin hours of 12:00-3:00pm and may be adjusted based on the testing need.