Health Dept. COVID-19 update

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 85

COVID-19 Case Update

As of 3/24/20, the State of Michigan has confirmed 1791 cases and 24 …

COVID-19 Case Update

As of 3/24/20, the State of Michigan has confirmed 1791 cases and 24 deaths. The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Charlevoix – 3; Otsego – 5; Emmet – 2; Antrim – 0.

Lisa Peacock, Health Officer at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, shared “as we experience increasing spread of COVID-19 across the communities, we want to remind our residents how important it is to comply with Executive Order 2020-21 to Stay Home and Stay Safe. This is an opportunity to have a powerful impact to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our healthcare system.”

COVID-19 Testing & Results

At this time, our state and communities still have a limited number of COVID-19 tests. As such, many providers are utilizing screening recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and prioritizing testing based on patient factors. Because of this, some individuals may be considered a probable case but not confirmed through testing.

Even though testing capacity has increased in terms of private and hospital labs in addition to the state, it may still take a few days to receive results given the increased number of tests being conducted across the state. As soon as the health department receives an individual’s results, a member of the communicable disease staff contacts that individual.

As local cases increase, our communicable disease staff is working diligently to contact anyone who may have had significant exposure. If locations are identified with a potential of having significant exposure and inability to contact every individual present during a timeframe, we will share those details with the public.