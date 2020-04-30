Latest Northern MI COVID-19 update

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan wants to remind and reassure residents that our top …

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan wants to remind and reassure residents that our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our communities. We want our business community to know we are here to help them move through these stages in partnership, and ensure they are able to operate with as little risk as possible for employees and customers.

With the issuance of the updated Public Health Emergency Order 2020-3 on Monday, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan has updated the essential business toolkit to reflect these updates as well as incorporated changes from Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders 2020-59 and 2020-60. This toolkit is intended to provide helpful information to assist businesses who are currently operating to implement the required safety precautions and is available at the bottom of this post.

“This week we continue to see progress in our fight against COVID-19 in Michigan. We have traveled a bumpy road together over the past few weeks and I know that it hasn’t been easy for anyone,” shared Lisa Peacock, Health Officer. “However, we are getting there. As the Governor pointed out, we are watching the statewide counts of new cases and deaths slowly decline. The level of compliance with the state and local executive orders has been extremely encouraging. I know that we have a firm foundation and that we will work together to bring back the vibrant communities we all know and love.“

We know this can be a difficult time for many. If you need support, call 211 to be connected with local resources. If you have questions about COVID-19, call 1-800-386-5959 to reach our Public Health Information Line for assistance.

As of 4:00pm, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Antrim – 10, Charlevoix – 13, Emmet – 21, Otsego – 91; and confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the following counties: Charlevoix – 1, Emmet – 2, Otsego – 8. The State of Michigan has reported 40,399 cases and 3,670 deaths.

