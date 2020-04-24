Health Dept. COVID-19 update

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reminding residents that Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-59 extending the Stay Home, Stay Safe measures through May 15.

The collective actions of Michiganders, specifically staying home and maintaining a safe physical distance from those outside the household, since the onset of COVID-19 in our state have allowed for the preliminary stages of economic re-engagement to begin.

“It is important for our residents to adhere to the guidelines added to the Governor’s updated Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order, by wearing a mask or homemade face covering any time they are in an enclosed public space,” shared Lisa Peacock, Health Officer. “We are excited to see the initial phase of re-engagement begin as allowed with this new executive order. However, businesses, employees, and residents must continue taking all necessary precautions to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 in our communities and health care systems.”

As of 4 p.m. on friday April 24, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties:

Antrim – 9

Charlevoix – 13

Emmet – 21

Otsego – 84

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the following counties:

Charlevoix – 1

Emmet – 2

Otsego – 7

The State of Michigan has reported 36,641 cases and 3,085 deaths.

In addition to specific sectors added and now considered critical infrastructure workers, Executive Order 2020-59 now requires specific precautionary measures.

As of April 26, at 11:59 pm, any individual able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear a covering over his or her nose and mouth when in any enclosed public space.

Additionally, all businesses and operations whose workers perform in-person work must, at a minimum, provide non-medical grade face coverings to their workers.

Please refer to the State of Michigan’s website for Executive Order 2020-59 in full.

We want to remind residents that N95 masks and surgical masks should be reserved for health care professionals, and individuals can wear a homemade or no-sew mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief.

We understand this can be a difficult situation for many.

Residents who need support can call 1-800-386-5959 to access our Public Health Information Line or call 211 to be connected with local resources.