Health Dept. COVID-19 daily update

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan continues to work diligently to conduct contact tracing and working with community partners to protect our communities. While this “new normal” can be difficult for everyone, we want to share our appreciation for those of you who are seriously following Governor Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.

This is the most powerful thing that YOU can do to help protect YOUR friends and family.

Lisa Peacock, Health Officer at the Health Department, reminds residents “Without a vaccine or known treatments, the best thing our residents can do is stay home. These next few weeks are critical to controlling the spread of Coronavirus in our communities. Staying home and limiting contact with those outside of your immediate family allows our healthcare systems the time they need to stay ahead of this virus.”

As of 4 p.m., the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties:

Antrim – 0

Charlevoix – 4

Emmet – 4

Otsego – 15

The State of Michigan has reported 4,650 cases and 111 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated how they share case data to include gender and age in addition to negative and cumulative testing results.

That information can be found at michigan.gov/coronavirus/ and then clicking on “cumulative data.”