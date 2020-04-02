Health Dept. COVID-19 daily update

Please Note: Today we were notified of a phone scam where scammers were posing as Health Department of Northwest Michigan employees attempting to sell COVID-19 tests or asking for personal information regarding Medicare/Medicaid. The calls appear to be originating from the Health Department. Anyone who receives these calls should hang up immediately. DO NOT give out any personal information. If you want to verify if the call is coming from the Health Department, hang up and call us directly at 1-800-432-4121.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has been operating the Emmet County Testing Facility with community partners for the past two days.

At this point, the facility has provided for 20 additional COVID-19 tests to be completed in our area.

By expanding testing, it is our hope that we are better able to inform medical decision making as well as contribute to our understanding of who is affected and how to best contain the spread within our communities.

One ‘behind-the-scenes’ effort in our public health response is the work of contact tracing. When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, our communicable disease team begins contact tracing.

They work with the individual to identify any potential exposures for that person, starting 48 hours before symptom onset.

Then, the contact tracing team reaches out to each of those individuals who had significant exposure to the case to make them aware of the exposure, talk through quarantine, and the process of monitoring symptoms daily.

Currently, our communicable disease team has worked with the 36 confirmed cases in our jurisdiction and has completed contact tracing with over 235 individuals.

Dr. Josh Meyerson, Medical Director, wishes to commend the effort of this contact tracing team sharing, “the Health Department has greatly expanded the number of Nurses and Support Staff, who have worked long days, nights, and weekends, to perform this crucial task to control the spread of illness.”

Finally, we want to ensure that the migrant population has access to health information and that those who are employing and housing them are screening their employees and have the ability to isolate and self-quarantine individuals should they become infected with COVID-19. The Health Department has been working closely with other local health departments and those who serve the migrant population. If you need support with this, please reach out to the Health Department at 1-800-386-5959

As of 4 p.m., the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties:

Antrim – 4

Charlevoix – 5

Emmet – 7

Otsego – 20

The State of Michigan has reported 10,791 cases and 417 deaths.