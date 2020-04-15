Health Department of Northwest Michigan COVID-19 Daily Update

News Boyne City Gazette 75

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan wants to share our appreciation with our communities and residents for following the Stay Home, Stay Safe orders.

This week we have seen many signs that our collective efforts in flattening the curve are working. Every day that our northern Michigan hospitals can adequately care for patients is an important sign of safety for all of us. At the same time, we understand that residents may be feeling ready to return to ‘life as normal’.

Medical Director, Dr. Josh Meyerson reminds residents that “part of flattening the curve means stretching out the length of time we may be dealing with COVID-19 to ensure that our communities do not see an unmanageable surge on our hospital and healthcare resources like we have seen in other areas. Through all our efforts to stay at home we all can help to mitigate the impact of disease on our community, especially our most vulnerable members.”

On Monday, the Governor and Dr. Khaldun shared information about predictive data regarding COVID-19. This data indicates that stay at home measures have been, and continue to be, a successful strategy in protecting our communities. Additionally, the data reinforces that measures we have been pursuing locally, like increased testing and continued contact tracing are also working to slow the spread.

As of 4:00pm, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Antrim – 8, Charlevoix – 11, Emmet – 21, Otsego – 37; and confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the following counties: Charlevoix – 1, Emmet – 2, Otsego – 2. The State of Michigan has reported 28,059 cases and 1,921 deaths.