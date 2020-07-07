HDNM COVID-19 Update

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is again reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in our communities. Over the weekend, we were made aware of nine new cases in our four-county jurisdiction. Case investigations were completed, and close contacts were identified, notified, and quarantined. The Health Department was also notified of two additional positive cases, who tested locally but were visiting on a very short-term basis. Their follow up care was transferred to the health department in their county of residence after the case investigation was completed. We are tracking these cases separately so that we can continue to monitor the local healthcare capacity at the true level of challenge.

Immediately upon notice of new cases, our staff initiates contact with each case to begin case investigations and contact tracing. The following information was gathered as a result of case investigations for the new cases, with a residence in our jurisdiction, this weekend:

New, positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Antrim – 3, Charlevoix – 3, Emmet – 2, Otsego – 1

Age: 0-19 years – 3 cases 20-29 years – 2 cases 50-59 years – 1 case 60-69 years – 3 cases

Symptomatic – 5 cases; Asymptomatic – 4 cases

Total close contacts identified: 23

“We strongly encourage the community to take the proper precautions and avoid the risks that come with attending gatherings of large groups, especially where distance cannot be maintained, and avoiding travel to and from other areas where cases are on the rise,” shared Lisa Peacock, Health Officer. “We understand that residents are growing weary, but we need to take these precautions in order to not take steps backwards.”

As of 4:00pm, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting:

Positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Antrim – 22, Charlevoix – 26, Emmet – 26, Otsego – 106

Recovered COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Antrim – 12, Charlevoix – 14, Emmet – 19, Otsego – 92

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the following counties: Charlevoix – 2, Emmet – 2, Otsego – 10.

The State of Michigan has reported 66,173 cases and 5,975 deaths; and as of July 3rd, cumulative recovered cases: 52,841.