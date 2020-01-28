Harbor Springs Ice Fest Feb. 7-8

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 35

The Second Annual Ice Fest will be February 7-8, 2020 in downtown Harbor Springs hosted …

The Second Annual Ice Fest will be February 7-8, 2020 in downtown Harbor Springs hosted by the Harbor Springs Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

Nearly 40 ice sculptures, sponsored by area businesses, will be on display throughout the downtown. On site live carvings with various sizes of sculptures will be occurring throughout Saturday. Along with the exciting Dueling Chainsaw demonstration!

Other activities include horse and carriage rides, Take the Chill Off Chili Cook Off, snowshoe demonstrations, ski bike demonstrations, live music, fire-pit with s’mores, sled dogs, and Find Frosty action for the kids.

The Chili Cook Off will take place Saturday, February 8th from 2-4pm inside the Holy Childhood Parish Hall, cash prizes for the winners! Live music will include Lara Fulford and The River Dogs, Two Track Mind and the Cross Cut Kings! Again this year, Rock On Ice is coming to Harbor Springs with their talented ice carvers.

For a full schedule of events, or to register for the Chili Cook-Off visit: www.downtownharborsprings.com. For more information, contact DDA director Margo Damoose, 231-526-2104.

—SPONSORED CONTENT—