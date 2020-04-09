Hang ribbons in support of healthcare workers

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 23

McLaren Northern Michigan has witnessed an incredible outpouring of support every day from the community …

McLaren Northern Michigan has witnessed an incredible outpouring of support every day from the community for our health care heroes.

“We appreciate how the community is encouraging our team during this pandemic,” stated Catherine Dewey, Public Information Officer at McLaren Northern Michigan. “We are seeking the community’s support in establishing the Many Ribbons Project to show their support.”

McLaren Northern Michigan is asking the community to tie ribbons of any color on trees or mailboxes or hang them in the windows of their homes to show support for our community of medical caregivers and first responders. This group includes Emergency Medical Services, Public Safety Officers, Fire Departments, Doctors, Nurses, and the entire McLaren Northern Michigan team as we collectively respond to and care for those patients in their time of need.

McLaren Northern Michigan is asking community members not to leave their home for material. If you don’t have a ribbon, you can print a cut-out version on paper to hang on the inside of your window. Use any material you already have in your home in order to show your support for our Health Care Heroes.