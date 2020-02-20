Guide to Northern MI data

Networks Northwest has updated a citizen and policy makers’ guide to assess and monitor community …

Benchmarks Northwest provides easy access to a diverse variety of indicators related to quality of life in northwest Lower Michigan.

“Data are an important part of decision-making. They provide individuals, non-profits, businesses, and local units of government indicators relevant to their operations, interests and goals,” said Matt McCauley, Chief Executive Officer at Networks Northwest.

Users of the new guidebook will have a snapshot of the region’s important economic indicators. Additionally, the guidebook provides county level snapshots. An electronic copy of the guide is available at nwm.org/benchmarks.

“Any one individual or organization would have to invest a large amount of time and effort to compile the information they’ll find in one location with Benchmarks Northwest,” said McCauley. “Regional data are important to businesses and organizations when they’re working on grant applications, annual reports, or developing business strategies.”

Benchmarks Northwest primarily sources data that are publicly available and are regularly updated.

You can access the guidebook and all other Benchmarks Northwest data resources on the Networks Northwest website at benchmarksnorthwest.org.

For more information, please contact Matt McCauley at Networks Northwest at 929-5000 or matt.mccauley@networksnorthwest.org.