Great Lakes Restoration plan OKd

On Wednesday Feb. 5, the House of Representatives passed legislation to reauthorize the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. H.R. 4301, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act, reauthorizes and increases the funding levels for the GLRI through 2026.

Following passage, Congressman Bergman, member of the Great Lakes Taskforce and an original cosponsor of H.R. 4031, released the below statement:

“Michigan’s First District has the most Great Lakes shoreline of any Congressional District, and I have been proud to fight for GLRI since coming to Congress. I’m thankful the House has come together in a bipartisan way to pass this legislation, which is critical to conserving one of our nation’s most important natural resources— our Great Lakes. This bill ensures continuity for the important conservation work already being done in the Great Lakes through the GLRI.”

Conserving our Great Lakes is a priority for Congressman Bergman. Along with numerous pieces of legislation sponsored and cosponsored, Rep. Bergman has kept Great Lakes projects at the forefront of Congress and with Administration officials:

