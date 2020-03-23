Great Lakes Energy and Truestream continues as critical infrastructure

Great Lakes Energy and Truestream continue to provide electric and fiber services to members after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order earlier today in response to the threat from COVID-19.

Utility and communications providers such as Great Lakes Energy (GLE) and Truestream are deemed critical infrastructure and will continue to provide the electric and internet/voice service their members greatly depend on—especially in times like these. All business operations, including field operations, the dispatch and call centers will continue to function without disruption in service while employees follow health and safety guidelines.

“The focus for Great Lakes Energy is to keep the lights on,” Bill Scott, CEO of Great Lakes Energy states. “We are committed to keeping our employees, members and communities safe while still supplying the power our members depend on and deserve. We also know that our rural members need internet service more than ever and we continue to maintain services and construct our Truestream fiber network while ensuring health and safety protocols are followed.”

GLE and Truestream employees who can do so will continue working from home and the majority of field staff are working in separate vehicles to maintain distance. Employees in the field who may come into contact with members have been instructed to practice the preventive measures laid out by the CDC, such as social distancing and staying home if they are not feeling well.

All members are encouraged to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and to use online, phone or mail options for payments and other service requests. Now is the time to establish an online account at gtlakes.com to pay your bill or report an outage or service need.

GLE and Truestream ask anyone who is feeling sick to avoid contact with our workers and reschedule appointments. The cooperative is working with members who may be impacted financially by COVID-19 and can provide access to assistance resources. To discuss payment arrangements or reschedule field or service appointments call 1-888-485-2537.

Great Lakes Energy’s COVID-19 response is online at gtlakes.com/blog.

Truestream COVID-19 response is online at truestreamfiber.com/news.