Grass River to hold virtual Earth Day event

Join Grass River Natural Area in a virtual celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

They want to honor this important day while remaining in compliance with Michigan’s Stay at Home order.

GRNA invites you to view the short film Feel of Vision on the REI YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2yzVT-FxHo) whenever you like before 7 p.m. on Wednesday April 22.

The film powerfully illustrates the healing power of nature as it follows the adventures of the upbeat and inspiring Lonnie Bedwell, a white-water kayaker who is completely blind.

At 7 p.m. on Earth Day, Grass River Natural Area will host a Zoom discussion of the film with one or more members of the creative team from Feel of Vision on the one-hour call.

Please register for the discussion at grassriver.org/earthdayreg.html in order to receive your invitation to the Zoom meeting.

More information is also available by emailing info@grassriver.org.