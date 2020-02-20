Grants for rural transportation assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced it is accepting applications for grants to …

Transportation systems are a priority for Representative Jack Bergman and constituents who rely on the Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan’s rural infrastructure for their jobs, education, health, and everyday needs.

The Trump Administration and Rep. Bergman are prioritizing rural infrastructure, which is too often overlooked when it comes to awarding federal transportation funds. In January, Rep. Bergman formally submitted a comment to the Department of Transportation urging streamlined regulations to make it easier for state and local entities to use federal funds to improve rural transportation.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy today announced that USDA is accepting applications for grants to improve rural transportation systems.

USDA is making the grants available under the Rural Business Development Grants program for intermediaries seeking to provide rural communities with training and technical assistance to improve transportation services and facilities. USDA does not provide funding directly to individuals under this program.

National organizations focused on serving rural communities are eligible to apply. Applications will be scored reviewed and selected on a competitive basis.

Applications must be submitted to the applicant’s nearest USDA office by May 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. local time. Additional information is available on page 8549 of the Feb. 14, 2020, Federal Register.

USDA encourages applications that will support recommendations made in the Report to the President of the United States from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity (PDF, 5.4 MB) to help improve the quality of life in rural America. Applicants are encouraged to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping rural communities build robust and sustainable economies through strategic investments in infrastructure, partnerships and innovation.

Key strategies include:

• Achieving e-Connectivity for Rural America

• Developing the Rural Economy

• Harnessing Technological Innovation

• Supporting a Rural Workforce

• Improving Quality of Life

USDA encourages applications for projects located in rural Opportunity Zones. Localities qualify as Opportunity Zones if they have been nominated for that designation by the state and that nomination has been certified by the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury via his delegation of authority to the Internal Revenue Service.

USDA also encourages applications that will support the Administration’s goal to combat substance use disorder, including opioid misuse, in high-risk rural communities by strengthening the capacity to address prevention, treatment and/or recovery.