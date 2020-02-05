Governor signs new laws

Yesterday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package containing Senate Bill 588 and House Bills 4620 and 4621 which amend the Michigan Liquor Control Code, as well as House Bill 4335 into law. The governor also vetoed Senate Bill 294 to ensure Michiganders are protected from shoddy construction.

“Today I have signed legislation into law that works on behalf of Michigan small businesses,” said Whitmer. “These businesses will now be able to expand their reach across the state, introducing more people to their product and growing Michigan’s economy.”