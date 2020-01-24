Gov. Whitmer signs bills into law

Today, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bills 309, 319, 322-323, 340, 466-469, 527, and 539 into law.

Senate Bill 309 amends the Motor Carrier Act to reduce the registration fee from $100 to $50 per vehicle for interstate nonconsensual towing operations. The bill was sponsored by Senator Dale Zorn, R – Ida Township.



Senate Bill 319 will spur redevelopment and rehabilitation in disadvantaged communities by expanding the Neighborhood Enterprise Zone property tax exemption to cover more facilities. Facilities with a true cash value up to $120,000 per unit will now be eligible for the exemption, and the State Treasurer will adjust that threshold to keep pace with inflation, beginning in 2020. This bill was sponsored by Senator Jeremy Moss, D – Southfield.



Senate Bill 322 abolishes the December 31, 2019 deadline that county boards of commissioners had to transfer power from county board of road commissioners to themselves. This bill was sponsored by Senator Roger Victory, R – Hudsonville.



Senate Bill 323 requires county boards of commissioners that wish to transfer power to themselves from an elected county board of road commissioners to first put it on the ballot for the people to decide. This bill was sponsored by Senator Roger Victory, R – Hudsonville.



Senate Bill 340 amends Part 117 (Pharmacy Practice and Drug Control) of the Public Health Code to allow parent companies to operate telepharmacies supervised by a pharmacist at a parent pharmacy if located in Michigan. It also sets requirements for telepharmacies to meet in order to be approved by LARA. The bill was sponsored by Senator Curtis S. VanderWall, R – Ludington.



Senate Bills 466 – 469 and 539 are tie-barred to each other and create a bill package that aligns Michigan with the federal Family First Prevention Services Act.



Senate Bill 466 amends the Child Care Licensing Act to modify the definition of “foster family home” and “foster family group home”, and to define “qualified residential treatment program” (QRTP) and “child caring institution staff member” in order to match federal definitions. This bill was sponsored by Senator John Bizon, R – Battle Creek.

Senate Bill 467 amends the Child Care Licensing Act to modify the reasons for which the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) could grant an exception to one or more licensing rules or statutes regulating foster family homes or foster family group homes. This includes, upon recommendation, that DHHS may allow children to remain with families in instances where meaningful relationships have been established or to allow families with specialized training to care for children with severe disabilities. This bill was sponsored by Senator Marshall Bullock, D – Detroit.



Senate Bill 468 amends the Child Care Licensing Act to require qualified individuals, agencies in charge of the placement of children in the foster care system, the courts, and DHHS to provide new oversight of the care plans for children placed into QRTPs (Qualified Residential Treatment Program). This bill was sponsored by Senator John Bizon, R – Battle Creek.



Senate Bill 469 amends the juvenile code and requires the court to approve or disapprove a QRTP placement at a review hearing. This bill was sponsored by Senator Marshall Bullock, D – Detroit.

Senate Bill 539 amends the Child Care Licensing Act to require a child caring institution to complete a fingerprint-based criminal history check for all staff members. This bill was sponsored by Senator John Bizon, R – Battle Creek.

