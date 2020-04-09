BCG Editor pens historical novel

When 19-year-old Abeona Browne’s renowned abolitionist father Jon Browne dies in summer of 1860, devastating family secrets are revealed, and her life of privilege and naiveté in Southern Michigan becomes a frantic transatlantic search for someone she didn’t even know existed.

After nearly six years of research and work on his antebellum historical adventure novel A Thin Porridge, Boyne City Gazette Editor Benjamin J. Gohs is happy to announce that his book is now available for pre-order.

Synopsis

Still in mourning, Abeona sneaks aboard the ship carrying her father’s attorney Terrence Swifte and his assistant Djimon—a man with his own secrets—on a quest to fulfill a dying wish.

Along the journey, Abeona learns of her father’s tragic and terrible past through a collection of letters intended for someone he lost long ago.

Passage to the Dark Continent is fraught with wild beasts, raging storms, illness, and the bounty hunters who know Jon Browne’s diaries are filled with damning secrets which could threaten the very anti-slavery movement he helped to build. Can Abeona overcome antebellum attitudes and triumph over her own fears to right the wrongs in her famous family’s sordid past?

A Thin Porridge is a Homeric tale of second chances, forgiveness, and adventure that will whisk readers from the filth of tweendecks, into the treachery of Cameroons Town, across the beauty of Table Bay, and deep into the heart of the fynbos—where Boer miners continue the outlawed scourge of slavery.

Reviewers

Get a free review copy in exchange for posting your thoughts—flattering or not—to Goodreads, Amazon, your blog, Facebook, or anywhere else you’d like. Email benjamingohs@gmail.com to get either an ebook or paperback. Be sure to include mailing address for paperback request.

Order A Thin Porridge

A Thin Porridge, so-named for an African proverb about the importance of family, is available for pre-order on Amazon.com and coming soon to Barnes & Noble.

About Benjamin J. Gohs

An award-winning journalist—whose investigative pieces have included stories of murder, sex-crime, historical discovery, governmental corruption, major financial malfeasance, and clerical misconduct—Gohs divides his time between writing literary thrillers and editing the Boyne City Gazette Print+Digital newspaper, which he co-founded in 2009.

To contact Ben, and to check out his essays, short stories, and much more, go to bengohs.com