Gaylord man charged with CSC of minor aged 13-16

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was contacted in September 2019 by the father of the victim stating he believes his daughter was sexually assaulted.
The investigation led to the arrest of 34-year-old Jonathan Michael Mathey of Gaylord. Mathey was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County and charged with 10 counts Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree with a child who was at least 13 but less than 16 years of age, a felony punishable by life, mandatory lifetime electronic monitoring; one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree, with a child who was at least 13 but less than 16 years of age; and is being charged with Habitual Second. These are Tier III offenses under the Sex Offender Registration Act. Mathey remains lodged in the Otsego