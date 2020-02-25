Fun for a good cause

The annual Boyne City St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl returns on Saturday March 14. This …
The annual Boyne City St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl returns on Saturday March 14. This non-profit event benefits the Charlevoix Area Humane Society. Tickets can be purchased for $20 until March 1, at eventbrite.com. Price includes T-Shirt, Sili Pint and Pub Crawl Map.
The day of the event, present your tickets at Boyne City Tap Room starting at 11 a.m. to pick up your T-Shirts, Sili Pints and Pub Crawl Maps.
Local breweries, tap rooms, and restaurants will be offering regionally distilled alcohol tastings, beer, wine, and food specials.
Charlevoix Area Transit Service will be offering free transportation for the event from 11 a.m. to midnight.