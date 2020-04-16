Free wi-fi at Hayes Twnp Hall

Network: ChxLib12
In collaboration with the Charlevoix Public Library, Hayes Township officials have announced their new FREE Wi-Fi Zone at the Hayes Township Hall.
This is available for anyone in need of high speed Wi-Fi.
Simply park in their parking lot and log in.
Network: ChxLib12
Password: library!
This information is also posted outside the township hall.
While you are there, feel free to take what you need or bring what you can at their little free pantries located outside the hall.