Free wi-fi at Hayes Twnp Hall

Free

In collaboration with the Charlevoix Public Library, Hayes Township officials have announced their new FREE Wi-Fi Zone at the Hayes Township Hall.

This is available for anyone in need of high speed Wi-Fi.

Simply park in their parking lot and log in.