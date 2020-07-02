Free outdoor movies at Mackinaw Bridge, Mackinac Island

As a part of its 125th anniversary celebration, Mackinac State Historic Parks is hosting free movie events every week on Mackinac Island and in Mackinaw City.
“Movies in the Fort” will be held on Tuesdays in Fort Mackinac on Mackinac Island and “Movies by the Bridge” will take place in Michilimackinac State Park in Mackinaw City.
The movies begin at dusk and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or a chair.
Attendees can also bring snacks.
Restrooms will remain open at both sites.
The shows include:
These movies are one of many free events being held during the 2020 season as a part of the Mackinac Parks: 125 celebration, which includes evening cannon firings at the forts and fun themed weekends at all Mackinac State Historic Parks sites. For a full list of movie times and all upcoming Mackinac Historic Parks events, please visit https://www.mackinacparks.com/events-calendar/.