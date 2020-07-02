Free outdoor movies at Mackinaw Bridge, Mackinac Island

As a part of its 125th anniversary celebration, Mackinac State Historic Parks is hosting free movie events every week on Mackinac Island and in Mackinaw City.

“Movies in the Fort” will be held on Tuesdays in Fort Mackinac on Mackinac Island and “Movies by the Bridge” will take place in Michilimackinac State Park in Mackinaw City.

The movies begin at dusk and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or a chair.

Attendees can also bring snacks.

Restrooms will remain open at both sites.

The shows include:

July 7 (Fort Mackinac) and July 11 (Mackinaw City): Mary Poppins Returns

July 14 (Fort Mackinac) and July 18 (Mackinaw City): A League of Their Own

July 21 (Fort Mackinac) and July 25 (Mackinaw City): Wreck-It Ralph

July 28 (Fort Mackinac) and August 1 (Mackinaw City): Space Jam

August 4 (Fort Mackinac) and August 8 (Mackinaw City): Finding Nemo

August 11 (Fort Mackinac) and August 15 (Mackinaw City): The Mighty Ducks

August 18 (Fort Mackinac) and August 22 (Mackinaw City): Moana

August 25 (Fort Mackinac) and August 29 (Mackinaw City): The Lego Movie

September 1 (Fort Mackinac) and September 5 (Mackinaw City): Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

These movies are one of many free events being held during the 2020 season as a part of the Mackinac Parks: 125 celebration, which includes evening cannon firings at the forts and fun themed weekends at all Mackinac State Historic Parks sites. For a full list of movie times and all upcoming Mackinac Historic Parks events, please visit https://www.mackinacparks.com/events-calendar/.