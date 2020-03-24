Free math learning online

As Michigan schools close to minimize the transmission of COVID-19, Algebra Nation is available to provide students, parents and teachers with highquality, web- and mobile-based mathematics educational materials aligned perfectly to Michigan’s standards. Governor Whitmer announced the closure of all Michigan schools beginning March 16.

As school districts monitor the situation with COVID-19, they are preparing for the possibility of long-term school closures.

Algebra Nation wants to ensure that all Michigan students, teachers, and families have access to free video- and text-based distance learning opportunities.

As a state-funded resource, Algebra Nation is available to all students, families, schools, and districts at no cost.

Algebra Nation already works with hundreds of Michigan school districts as a supplemental or core curriculum.

If a district already uses Algebra Nation and a teacher or school would like to schedule a virtual training, they can email Jillian Hartman, Algebra Nation Assistant Director, at Jillian@AlgebraNation.com. Districts that don’t currently use Algebra Nation who would like assistance setting up access for their students and teachers should also email Jillian@AlgebraNation.com.

Algebra Nation offers a comprehensive digital textbook for 6th-8th Grade Math, Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2 courses, as well as PSAT and SAT preparation materials.

With the help of professors at Grand Valley State University, Michigan State University, and The University of Michigan-Flint, all Algebra 1 resources have been fully aligned to the Michigan Mathematics Standards.

The platform includes an extensive video library of over 5,000 engaging instructional videos led by dynamic, virtual co-teachers (“Study Experts”) who use a variety of teaching strategies to meet the needs of Michigan’s diverse learners.

To accommodate the needs of Spanish speaking students, each Algebra 1 video has also been filmed in Spanish, and Spanish glossary videos are available for each vocabulary term in all six math courses.

Families can also download and print workbook units from within the Algebra Nation platform.

Teachers and students can assess understanding of specific concepts in real-time by using the “Test Yourself!” practice tool. Step-by-step solution videos are available for all “Test Yourself!” practice problems.

Teachers and parents can track student progress on all videos and digital practice tools using Algebra Nation’s robust reporting system.

Students can post questions on the Michigan Algebra Wall and receive help from their peers across the state as well as our Study Experts.

Algebra Nation allows students the flexibility to work on their coursework any time of the day as their schedules change.

Students, teachers, and families in Algebra Nation districts can download iOS, Android, and iPad apps free of charge, in addition to utilizing the program on the web.

On the free Algebra Nation mobile apps, students can download videos while they have access to Wi-Fi, to watch later if they don’t have internet access at home. Algebra Nation is built to be as accessible as possible and works on all devices.

Teachers and parents can learn more at AlgebraNation.com/MI and/or follow Algebra Nation at www.facebook.com/AlgebraNationMI for Facebook Live parent and teacher training sessions.

About Algebra Nation

Algebra Nation / Math Nation is a dynamic online mathematics teaching and learning platform developed by the University of Florida Lastinger Center for Learning in partnership with Study Edge. Algebra Nation provides around-the-clock access to high-quality 6th-8th grade mathematics, Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 resources. Initially launched in Florida in 2013, Algebra Nation was rebuilt from scratch for several additional states and currently serves more than 1,000,000 students and 20,000 teachers nationally.

Algebra Nation has been shown to improve achievement by students across all demographics.

To learn more about Algebra Nation, visit AlgebraNation.com/MI.