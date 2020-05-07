Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of Kroger, is opening a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site today for patients in the Grand Blanc area, announced Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Testing will start May 7 and May 8 and continue through the end of May, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing will be held in the Grand Blanc High School parking lot, 12500 Holly Road.

“Testing remains critical in our state and can save lives. We must keep working to expand testing and require people who test positive to self-isolate,” said Governor Whitmer. “Moving forward, The State of Michigan will continue to work with health care partners, like Kroger Health, to provide affordable and quick testing to residents. And as always, I will continue to listen to the experts and follow the medical sciences as we continue to fight COVID-19.”

Interested individuals can determine eligibility and schedule a test at: KrogerHealth.com/covidtesting.

Eligibility will be determined by a short and easy to use guided virtual screening tool. The tool uses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and Michigan’s expanded testing criteria. Those who are eligible for testing include:

Individuals with mild symptoms.

Essential workers still reporting to work in person, whether they have symptoms or not.

Individuals from racial and ethnic groups disproportionately affected by adverse

COVID-19 outcomes by COVID-19, whether they have symptoms or not.

Those eligible will then select the Grand Blanc location and appointment time and receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. When an individual arrives for a test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A Kroger pharmacist will approach the car and alert the individual when to roll down their window.

The drive-thru testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a healthcare professional. This onsite testing is supported with laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day.

* A designated area will be provided for media to protect the privacy of patients participating in the drive-thru testing. Faces and licenses plates must not be filmed.

