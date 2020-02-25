Free day of help and services

The annual Project Connect Day of Service has received support from several community foundations and other sources ahead of its annual community enrichment event.

Project Connect is a day of service for those in need in Charlevoix, Emmet and—new this year—Antrim counties.

This will be the 13th annual Project Connect and the first time it will be held at Castle Farms in Charlevoix.

“Project Connect has become a much-anticipated event in our area,” said Project Connect Co-Chair Dana Lorian. “These grants, along with donations from other local organizations, will allow Project Connect to continue on for another year and remain free for all who attend.”

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday April 15.

The idea behind Project Connect is to help individuals and families access the services they need, all under one roof, on one day.

For people who don’t understand the complicated social services system, they can be directed to agencies that can assist them in meeting their needs in areas such as education, employment, health, wellness, housing, finance, kids, parenting, and other general social services.

The event also includes a Veterans Corner offering local veterans the opportunity to meet with a variety of veteran representatives from around the state.

More information is available at www.ProjectConnect231.com.