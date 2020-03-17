Free cybersecurity for remote workers

Myrtle Beach, SC – Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced that the company will offer its suite of enterprise-level cybersecurity and remote-management tools free of charge to Michigan companies who are implementing work from home policies in response to the ongoing threats of COVID-19.

The solution being offered, PC Matic Pro, which recently received the highest honors awarded by the “2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” features innovative cybersecurity solutions for advanced cybersecurity threats. PC Matic Pro utilizes PC Matic’s proprietary real-time whitelist technology to block all unwanted and unsafe programs from executing on workstations and affords employers the flexibility to access and manage workstations from a secure cloud-based portal.

PC Matic Pro will be offered free of charge to Michigan businesses with ten or more remote workstations, and all onboarding and support services will be available at no charge. Businesses who take advantage of this offer will have access to the solution until June 30, 2020, and this offer is also applicable to managed service providers (MSPs) and their customers.

“With remote workstations becoming increasingly prevalent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical Michigan businesses ensure the security of their networks by properly protecting devices being used by remote employees,” said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. “PC Matic is dedicated to supporting our community during this crisis, and we are committed to keeping Michigan businesses safe from cybercriminals looking to take advantage of cybersecurity holes exploited by this global health crisis.”

Businesses who are interested in utilizing this solution should visit www.pcmatic.com/covid19 for more information.

More information on PC Matic Pro may be found here.