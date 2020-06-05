Free COVID-19 testing in Petoskey

This weekend, Michigan residents have an additional opportunity to access free drive-thru testing.
Through a partnership between the Michigan National Guard, Michigan State Police, the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, the Odawa Casino, Tri-County Office of Emergency Management, and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, with the support of Petoskey Department of Public Safety and Emmet County, are excited to offer free COVID-19 testing this weekend to any Michigan resident.
This is a unique opportunity to provide increased access to testing. No appointment or doctors order is needed to get tested this weekend at the drive-thru testing site.
“As a member of the community, it’s our responsibility to help keep our community safe and informed. Partnering with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Public Safety and Law enforcement, Northwest Michigan Health Department, and the Michigan National Guard to offer free testing is a great opportunity for us to do just that,” states Ron Olson, general manager of Odawa Casinos. “We encourage individuals in the area to take advantage of this testing and hope everyone stays safe.”
Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Chairperson-Regina Gasco-Bentley states, “information is power. Testing is more available now than it has ever been since this pandemic began, and we have the opportunity to provide our community access to testing, to better protect themselves and their families.”
What you need to know
“From a public health perspective, testing remains very important both to ensure early identification of infected individuals but also so that we can gain as much information as we can about the presence of this illness in our area,” Dr. Meyerson, Health Department of Northwest Michigan Medical Director said. “We are grateful to be partnering with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, the Odawa Casino, Public Safety and Law enforcement, and Michigan National Guard to offer this testing in our communities.”