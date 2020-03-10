Flu prevention – boost your immune system

Stay well this winter with these 6 immune boosting tips

Tips for staying healthy during the winter months.

Winter season is upon us. The temperature is getting colder and soon snow will be on the ground. Unfortunately, that also means cold and flu season is upon us too. It is important to stay healthy and active throughout the winter season to build a strong immune system. Our immune system is what fights off the bad bacteria and germs that cause infections, so what can we do to naturally boost our immune system? It’s simple.

The first line of defense is to follow a healthy lifestyle, and these tips are just a few ways to naturally build a strong immune system.

Maintain a healthy weight – Just because it is cold outside does not mean we should stay inside the whole time. It is extremely important to continue to be physically active and eat healthy on a regular basis.

Try to incorporate seasonal fruits and vegetables because they contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, like vitamin C, that are highly beneficial for our body's immune system. Seasonal produce also tastes better too! Michigan has a wide variety of available produce.

We should know our limit when it comes to drinking alcohol. Don't forget to stay hydrated.

Exercising is incredible for our health. It improves our cardiovascular system, lowers our blood pressure, and controls our body weight. Stay active by cleaning, walking, or using home workout videos. Even though it's cold, we can still take a walk or run outside if we are properly dressed. It also helps to make a weekly workout schedule or even set goals to get motivated.

Washing our hands after using the restroom, coming home from work or store, or public places – is important to prevent the spread of germs. All it takes is 20 seconds!

Sleeping is essential for our body. It helps us restore and rejuvenate so we can go about our day. Good quality sleep is important to maintain our overall health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be getting at least seven or more hours of sleep per night.

For more information on overall health and nutrition, visit Michigan State University Extension website.