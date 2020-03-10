Flags lowered for MI soldier

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered to half-staff throughout the state …

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 to honor the service of Chief Warrant Officer Daniel I. Thomas who passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Fort Leonard Wood in St. Robert, Missouri.

“Each of us mourn the loss of Chief Warrant Officer Daniel I. Thomas as he is laid to rest,” Whitmer said. “Our state owes him a great debt and will be forever grateful for his selfless service to our state and nation in the Armed Services. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Chief Warrant Officer Thomas joined the U.S. Navy in the summer of 1990, after completing the 11th grade. After graduation, he served aboard the Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Kitty Hawk, based out of Coronado, California, serving in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm. He later served in the Michigan Army National Guard with a deployment to Iraq with the 1436th Engineer Company as a heavy equipment operator. His military career advanced, eventually achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer CW2. “Chief” Daniel I. Thomas served as Army National Guard Senior Warrant Office Advisor at the Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear School at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Chief Warrant Officer Thomas will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 and is survived by his wife Brandy, children, and many loving family members.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Chief Warrant Officer Daniel I. Thomas by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.