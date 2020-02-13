First to earn bowling scholarship

Boyne City High School senior Jack Wicker signed a letter of intent last week with Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. He is the first Boyne City bowler to sign out of their three-year-old program.

Boyne City High School senior Jack Wicker signed a letter of intent last week with Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. He is the first Boyne City bowler to sign out of their three-year-old program.

Jack always knew that the plan was that he would go to college to earn a degree. He has work for his academic achievements in high school and as a dual enrolled courses at North Central Michigan College by maintaining a 3.5+ GPA average.

Jack is a member of the high school’s National Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society through North Central Michigan College.

Recently, he was named to the Scholar’s List at North Central Michigan College. This May, he will complete a Certificate of Development in Computer

Numerically Controlled (CNC) Machinist Technology from North Central Michigan College before he graduates with a high school diploma, in June.

Jack developed a passion for bowling about six years ago when BC Lanes was reopened by the Chris Nelson Family. Jack spent a lot of time bowling and his games continued to improve, we knew that we needed to have more options from him to bowl. Four years ago, we started with the Petoskey-Emmet Youth League and were able to participate in the USBC youth events like Pepsi Champions and Youth States.

Jack and his close friend Michael Deming had a great first season and both families saw this could be much more.

With the tremendous help of Boyne City High School, Michele Deming, Coach Kirk Smith and the generosity of the Chris Nelson Family, they were able to start a high school bowling team.

Also started was a bowling youth league in Boyne City and they joined the Great Lakes Junior Gold Tour (GLJGT).

Thanks the work of Jeff and Sonia Wirtz with the GLJGT, Jack was able to compete with top bowlers in Michigan and surrounding states where he has had many top 5 GLJGT finishes, won SMART scholarship points, qualified for the Junior Gold Championship in Detroit last year.

He has his eye on Las Vegas for this year’s championship.

Bowling has opened the door for the opportunity for Jack to bowl at the collegiate level this fall.

Jack has been accepted and will be attending Aquinas College in Grand Rapids to study Business Administration.

He will be working to enhance his career opportunities that could go with his CNC certificate.

Jack said he feels blessed with an opportunity to bowl in college and is excited to be the first in the family to pursue a Bachelor’s degree.

Jack has visited a few college and universities, he has talked to many institutions through the GLJGT College Showcase events and the Junior Gold National Championship.

He has received a lot of phone calls and emails from coaches that would like him to visit, but the personal touch of the college staff and specially Coach Charlie Tapp, the Wicker family started to be very drawn to Aquinas College.

After a second visit, talking with students, having lunch with some faculty and practicing with the bowling team, they knew it felt like Jack belonged there.

Jack’s family said they couldn’t be happier for Jack to sign with Aquinas and call this home for the next four years.

Jack’s Bowling Awards and Recognitions include:

2017–2018

9th – Michigan Youth States, Singles

May 2018

2nd – Great Lakes Junior Gold, Sanford

Dec 2018

2nd – Cheboygan’s Winter Classic Bowling Tournament

2018–2019

6th – High School All Conference

2018-2019

5th – Michigan USBC Youth States, Team

2018-2019

USBC Most Improved Average, Petoskey Youth League (16.8)

Aug 2019

5th – Great Lakes Junior Gold, Kalamazoo

May 2018

3rd – Great Lakes Junior Gold, Cheboygan

Dec 2019

1st – Cheboygan’s Winter Classic Bowling Tournament

Jan 2019

3rd – BC Lanes Singles Youth Bowling Tournament