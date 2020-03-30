First Antrim County COVID-19 case

On Sunday March 29, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported the first case of COVID-19 from a resident of Antrim County who has a history of travel.

The individual, an adult male, is isolated and recuperating at a residence.

The Health Department has been working with him to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed. The individual has not received care at any local hospitals.

Medical Director, Dr. Josh Meyerson shared, “we hope that this individual has a full recovery. With every additional case in our jurisdiction, we continue to remind residents of all our counties that staying home is the best protection for themselves and their loved ones.”

As of 4:00pm, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Antrim – 1; Charlevoix – 4; Emmet – 4; Otsego – 17. The State of Michigan has reported 5,486 cases and 132 deaths. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated how they share case data to include gender and age in addition to negative and cumulative testing results. That information can be found at michigan.gov/coronavirus/ and then clicking on “cumulative data”.