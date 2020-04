Filing for unemployment? Read the toolkit first

If you’re trying to file for unemployment or under-employment with the Michigan online system this morning, Monday April 13, be patient and read the 100-page document below.

The system is a bit complicated and the site appears to be moving slowly at best and may not be working for many visitors due to heavy traffic to the site.

When trying to log in, expect to see an error page which states: “This site can’t be reached.”

MiWAM_toolkit_for_Claimants_July_2019_662197_7