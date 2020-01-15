Fatal house fire

On December 29, 2019 at approximately 4:23 a.m. Alpena County Central Dispatch received a report of a residential fire on Lakeview Drive in Alpena Township. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post were the first responder to arrive and found the residence fully engulfed in flames. Efforts were made to enter the home however the extent of the fire prevented them from doing so. The Alpena Township Fire Department and Alpena City Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to put out the fire. After extinguishing the fire, one deceased victim was found inside the residence. The victim’s identity is not being released pending verification of their identity and ensuring next of kin have been notified.

At this time the cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation. The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall Division responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The Michigan State Police K9 Unit also responded to the scene with a dog specially trained to detect signs of arson.