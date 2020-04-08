Fatal fire in Boyne City

Boyne City Police Chief Kevin Spate issued a statement today—Wednesday April 8—regarding a fatal fire in Boyne City.

According to the press release, On Tuesday April 7, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Boyne City Police, Fire, and EMS departments were dispatched to a fire at a home on Line St. in Boyne City.

Emergency crews arrived on-scene to find the fire was extinguished and had been contained to one bedroom.

An adult male resident of the home was found deceased in the bedroom where the fire had occurred.

Charlevoix County Medical Examiner ordered an autopsy scheduled to occur today in Grand Rapids.

Spate stated there is no evidence of foul play.

The case remains under investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released.