Fall semester dean’s list honorees

Kira Kohler

Kira Kohler of Boyne City has been included on the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Lake State Superior University.

To make the Dean’s List, students must achieve a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Kohler is majoring in biology and pre-veterinary medicine at LSSU.

She is the daughter of Lesley Kohler and Kevin Kohler of Boyne City.

At LSSU she is active in His House Christian Fellowship.

Evan Woodall

Evan Woodall of Boyne City was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List for the fall 2019 semester.

This recognition required Woodall to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Kyle Illenden

Kyle Illenden from Charlevoix, MI has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2019 semester at Lawrence Technological University. Kyle Illenden is majoring in Electrical Engineering. To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Emily L. Pentecost

Emily L. Pentecost of Boyne Falls has been included on the Lake Superior State University Dean’s List for Fall 2019 semester.

Pentecost is majoring in psychology with a minor in counseling at LSSU.

She is the daughter of Yvonne Pentecost of Boyne Falls and Michael Pentecost of East Jordan.

At LSSU, she is active in the Ballroom Dance Club and is its president.