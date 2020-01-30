Exercise, yoga, weaving classes

North Central Michigan College announces a full lineup of community interest courses beginning in February. To register for any of the courses, call 231-439-6370 or visit the Student and Community Resource Center on the Petoskey campus. An online registration form is also available.

Pre- and postnatal fitness courses

Instructor Cori Fitzpatrick is a certified Prenatal and Postnatal Fitness Specialist through Moms Into Fitness, and her certification is approved and recognized by ACE, NASM, AFPA and AFAA.

Prenatal Fitness is a safe yet challenging exercise program designed for women at any stage of pregnancy. Workouts are carefully selected to prepare a woman’s body for the many changes she will experience during pregnancy. Emphasis is placed on core strength, pelvic floor function, posture, total body strength, balance and flexibility. This course is open to women of all fitness levels, however a physical activity release form signed by a physician is required. The class is limited to 12 participants. Prenatal Fitness is offered Mondays and Wednesdays, March 2—April 8, 6—7 p.m., in SCRC Room 550. The cost to attend all classes during the six-week program is $180.

Postnatal Fitness is designed for mothers in the early stage of postpartum (at least six weeks) who want to resume exercise after childbirth. Join other new moms in a fun, social atmosphere, recovering and rebuilding physical, mental and emotional strength. Classes will provide a wealth of knowledge and address common postpartum concerns including pelvic floor dysfunction, core retraining, diastasis recti (abdominal separation), and exercise while breastfeeding, weight loss and conditioning. Classes are formulated to safely and effectively improve total body strength and conditioning through gradual yet challenging workouts. Babies are welcome. If you are early postpartum, please bring a copy of our physical activity release form, signed by your physician, before attendance. Class space is limited to 12 participants. Postnatal Fitness is offered Mondays and Wednesdays, March 2—April 8, 5—6 p.m., in SCRC Room 550. The cost to attend all classes during the six-week program is $180.

Momma and Me Stroller Fitness is an interactive class incorporating high-intensity interval training (HIIT) aimed at keeping moms sweating and kids entertained. Open to women of all fitness levels. Class space is limited to 16 participants; must bring own jogging stroller. Momma and Me Stroller Fitness is offered on Saturdays, March 7—28, 9:30—10:30 a.m., SCRC Court 3. The cost to attend all classes during the four-week program is $60.

Gentle Yoga

This course offers a gentle yoga flow appropriate for beginners, seniors, those suffering from an injury, mothers-to-be, or anyone looking to relieve tension. Instructor Ashley Valot has practiced yoga for 15 years and received her 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training Certification in 2014. She will teach basic yoga poses essential to creating a solid foundation. No prior yoga experience is necessary. Gentle Yoga is offered on Fridays, February 14—March 27, 10:30—11:45 a.m., in SCRC Room 550. The cost to attend all classes during the seven-week program is $91.

Foundations of Tapestry

A good tapestry begins with a good foundation. Instructor Nancy McRay will teach the building blocks of tapestry weaving, beginning with a strong, even warp. Learn various methods of creating shapes and joining them together by practicing slits, diagonals and vertical curves. Students will understand the foundational skills of tapestry-making, including how to create an original design and how to finish and display their artwork. Attendees must bring a 10-inch-wide tapestry loom (minimum width – can be as simple as a picture frame), a fork, a measuring tape and scissors. A limited number of looms will be available for rent. Foundations of Tapestry is offered April 17—19, 9:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. (with a lunch break), in AD/CL Room 18. The cost to attend this course is $120.

