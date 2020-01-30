Exercise, yoga, weaving classes

North Central Michigan College announces a full lineup of community interest courses beginning in February. To register for any of the courses, call 231-439-6370 or visit the Student and Community Resource Center on the Petoskey campus. An online registration form is also available.
Pre- and postnatal fitness courses
Instructor Cori Fitzpatrick is a certified Prenatal and Postnatal Fitness Specialist through Moms Into Fitness, and her certification is approved and recognized by ACE, NASM, AFPA and AFAA.
Gentle Yoga
This course offers a gentle yoga flow appropriate for beginners, seniors, those suffering from an injury, mothers-to-be, or anyone looking to relieve tension. Instructor Ashley Valot has practiced yoga for 15 years and received her 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training Certification in 2014. She will teach basic yoga poses essential to creating a solid foundation. No prior yoga experience is necessary. Gentle Yoga is offered on Fridays, February 14—March 27, 10:30—11:45 a.m., in SCRC Room 550. The cost to attend all classes during the seven-week program is $91.
Foundations of Tapestry
A good tapestry begins with a good foundation. Instructor Nancy McRay will teach the building blocks of tapestry weaving, beginning with a strong, even warp. Learn various methods of creating shapes and joining them together by practicing slits, diagonals and vertical curves. Students will understand the foundational skills of tapestry-making, including how to create an original design and how to finish and display their artwork. Attendees must bring a 10-inch-wide tapestry loom (minimum width – can be as simple as a picture frame), a fork, a measuring tape and scissors. A limited number of looms will be available for rent. Foundations of Tapestry is offered April 17—19, 9:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. (with a lunch break), in AD/CL Room 18. The cost to attend this course is $120.
