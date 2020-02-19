Event supports women in need

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan (WRCNM) is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day FUNdraiser at the Inn at Bay Harbor’s Sagamore Room from 5:30-9 p.m. on March 17.

The spring celebration raises dollars for vital WRCNM programs and services and features live/silent auctions and an array of appetizers, soups and desserts.

“This fun, friendly event provides an opportunity for people to dress in green to celebrate the holiday, reconnect with friends after the long winter and help raise dollars for programs and services community members rely on,” said WRCNM Executive Director Gail Kloss.

The silent and live auctions offer a variety of items donated by area businesses and community members; the silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m., and the live auction begins at 7 p.m.

Auction items include a tandem parasail flight, sailing excursion, 18 holes of golf, and jewelry.

Dollars raised at the event help fund children’s educational programming and scholarships, the 24-hour help and information line, Safe Home heat and electricity and counseling provided to survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault at no cost.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. The Sagamore Room is on the main level of the Inn at Bay Harbor, 3600 Village Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor.

More info at www.wrcnm.org.