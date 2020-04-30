Ensuring healthcare access during COVID-19

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-64, which reaffirms the state’s commitment to equitable access to health care, and requires health care facilities to develop protocols that ensure non-discrimination in the event demands for critical health care resources exceed availability.
“Michigan has one of the finest health care systems in the country, and our medical professionals are performing heroically under trying circumstances. But the unprecedented challenges posed by this pandemic have created a heightened need for clear, transparent protocols based on a common understanding of core values, including equitable access to care.,” Governor Whitmer said. “Everyone, no matter who they are, deserves access to quality, affordable health care, especially during a pandemic. This executive order helps ensure all individuals, no matter their circumstances, have equitable access to these critical resources as we continue to fight this deadly disease.”
The order affirms the right to receive medical care without discrimination based on stereotypes, assessments of quality of life, or judgments about a person’s relative “worth” based on the presence of disabilities or other factors. It also requires all health care providers to take steps to ensure non-discrimination and support individuals’ functional needs to the fullest extent possible.
Under the order, designated health care facilities must also:
The requirement to develop these protocols that guide decision-making applies to hospitals and entities used as surge capacity for one or more hospitals.
The order is effective immediately, and continues until Michigan’s emergency and disaster declarations are lifted.
Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
