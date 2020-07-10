Economic impact of non-gaming Michigan tribal biz

Non-gaming business entities from nine federally-recognized Michigan tribes presented Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation with an economic impact study this week demonstrating that 38 non-gaming business entities, owned and managed by tribes in Michigan, generated a statewide economic impact of $288,756,091 in 2019.

“The purpose of the study was to quantify and provide empirical data used to consider the benefits of non-gaming tribal business entities in Michigan,” said study co-author Eric S. Trevan, Ph.D., who serves as a faculty member at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash. “Specifically, this study analyzes jobs, business development and retention, expansion and development investments. Ultimately, we’re considering how and in what way tribal business entities impact overall economic development throughout the state.”

The Michigan Non-Gaming Tribal Economic Impact Study found that the economic multipliers resulting from the overall 2019 economic impact led to 1,847 jobs with an average wage of $45,664.

The study was co-authored by Jon Panamaroff, chief compliance officer & senior vice president of business integration for Koniag Government Services and chief executive officer of the Kodiak Brown Bear Center in Kodiak, Alaska. The MEDC provided underwriting.

“The economic impact reflected in the report clearly demonstrates that non-gaming tribal business entities have a significant, positive impact on jobs, wages, business development, expansion and the overall economic well-being of the State of Michigan and its local communities,” said Tom Durkee, Business Development Manager at the MEDC.

The 38 businesses that were subjects of the study are all minority-owned and operated and produce economic activity in 11 industry sectors, including utilities; construction; manufacturing; retail trade; finance and insurance; real estate and rental & leasing; professional, scientific, and technical services; management of companies & enterprises; administrative, support, waste management and remediation services; arts, entertainment, and recreation; and accommodation and food service.

“A tribe’s business approach often focuses on much more than revenue generation,” said Deidra Mitchell, president and CEO of Waséyabek Development Company and coordinator of the study. “Many times, it also encompasses environmental stewardship, career development opportunities and community sustainment, all aimed at fulfilling the tribes’ socio-cultural mission on behalf of their citizens and their communities.”

The study was commissioned by 38 non-gaming business entities owned, controlled and managed by the following tribes in Michigan:

Hannahville Indian Community

Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

Little River Band of Ottawa Indians

Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians

Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians

(Gun Lake Tribe) Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Indians

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe

Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians

This is the first of its kind collaboration among the Michigan tribes.

“This project highlights what tribes, operating as minority-owned business investors, can do when they work together,” said Mitchell. “While the overall impact is significant, it’s still small compared to the overall state GDP – and well below the population rate of Native Americans in Michigan. We see this as a baseline from which to further grow non-gaming tribal business activity and impact.”